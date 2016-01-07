French aerospace industry fears squeeze as output soars

| PARIS
PARIS Jan 7 French aerospace suppliers face a
"difficult" 12 months as they gear up for a sharp rise in
production of short-haul aircraft at the same time as the output
of older, bigger models declines, executives said on Wednesday.
The squeeze is not expected to reduce revenues this year but
poses a challenging transition for the industry in France, where
smaller players struggle to match the scale of some of their
European rivals.
"We are facing a slight gap while we go through a phase of
industrialisation, and that means activity is less encouraging,"
said Emmanuel Viellard, deputy chairman of fasteners
manufacturer Lisi, speaking on behalf of the
suppliers.
"2015 was mixed and 2016 will be difficult," added Bertrand
Lucereau, CEO of spare parts supplier SECAMIC, referring to the
challenges facing small and medium-sized enterprises (SME).
Both were speaking at a new year briefing as representatives
of the French aerospace industry association, GIFAS.
France's 180,000 aerospace industry workers play a vital
role in a global supply chain which is having to adjust to
planemakers increasing their output of narrow-body jets like the
Airbus A320 and Boeing 737 to record levels,
following an order boom.
At the same time, output of wide-body models such as the
Airbus A330 is fading, leaving a gap yet to be filled by
incipient production of newer jets like the A350.
Adding to the pressure, Dassault Aviation has
reported an unexpected 15 percent drop in 2015 deliveries of
business jets.
Small industry suppliers blame France's tax code and labour
laws for impeding their growth, leaving them exposed to such
fluctuations in demand and making them ripe for consolidation.
For example, close to 100 companies are trapped below a
threshold of 50 employees at which French law requires them to
have a full-time works council, prompting some to reject new
business rather than take on the extra costs, Lucereau said.
GIFAS says it is lobbying the French government to lighten
administrative and tax thresholds that discourage companies from
investing or transferring control of their businesses.
SMEs in France's aerospace sector have an average workforce
of 100-120 people and revenues of 15 million euros, about a
third of their counterparts in Germany, Lucereau said.
However, there are no systemic problems despite the heavy
strain being placed on the supply chain and European suppliers
have been boosted by the weaker euro, said GIFAS President
Marwan Lahoud, strategy chief at Airbus Group.
French suppliers are preparing to make an assault on Asian
markets at the Feb 16-21 Singapore Airshow, fortified by a
20-percent drop in the past two years in the value of the euro
that should make Europe more competitive.
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)