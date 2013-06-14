版本:
Airbus's newest aircraft, A350, takes off on maiden flight

TOULOUSE, France, June 14 Europe's newest passenger jet, the Airbus A350, successfully began its maiden flight on Friday.

Watched by over 10,000 aircraft workers and spectators, the sleek jet with curled wingtips took off from Airbus's Toulouse facility under cloudy skies, with a crew of six wearing parachutes and orange jumpsuits and tonnes of test equipment on board.

