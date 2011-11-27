Air France recovery plan has two stages- paper

PARIS Nov 27 A recovery plan by Air France
(AIRF.PA) to end its losses will have two stages with the first
part, to be implemented in January or February, focused on
savings to improve cash flows, newspaper La Tribune wrote in
article released on Sunday.
The second stage of the plan by the airline, part of
Franco-Dutch group Air France-KLM, will be announced in May or
June, aimed at improving the productivity of the airline's
staff and the quality of its service, the newspaper said.
Earlier this month, Air France named Alexandre de Juniac --
a former chief of staff to France's previous finance minister
Christine Lagarde -- as its chairman and chief executive.
The group Air France-KLM announced the savings plan for the
first half of 2012 following the publication of quarterly
results at the start of November, when it said it would make a
loss for the whole of 2011.
Air France-KLM has the highest personnel costs of any of
its main competitors, including Germany's Lufthansa (LHAG.DE)
and IAG (ICAG.L), the combination of British Airways and
Spain's Iberia.
