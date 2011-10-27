Strike to hit Air France flights on Saturday

PARIS Oct 27 Air France expects a strike by cabin staff, who say their job and work conditions are being undermined, to hit about one in five flights on Saturday.

The French airline said the strike was unjustified industrial action during a busy holiday period.

"Delays and some same-day cancellations of flights are expected," the carrier said in a statement, forecasting that 80 percent of flights would operate on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Tuesday, Nov. 1 is a public holiday in France and many people take the Monday off to extend the weekend break. It also falls in a period where children are on mid-term school holiday. (Reporting By Brian Love; Editing by Louise Ireland)