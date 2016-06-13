France's Nice and Lyon airports attract at least 16 bidders -sources

| PARIS, June 13
PARIS, June 13 The French airports of Nice and
Lyon have attracted at least 16 bidders ahead of a July 4
deadline for firm offers, according to sources close to the
matter.
The privatisation of France's two biggest regional airports
is expected to yield up to 1.5 billion euros ($1.69 billion) for
the government, which already exited Toulouse-Blagnac airport in
2014.
Eight companies or consortiums have bid for Nice airport,
the sources said.
These include Italy's Atlantia along with EDF
investment branch EDF Invest; a consortium of Ardian,
Siparex, Caisses d'Epargne and JCDecaux ; Industry Fund
Management (IFM); Spain's Ferrovial with Meridiam; a
consortium of Vinci, CDC and Predica ;
Turkey's Limak; Germany's Allianz alongside Global
Infrastructure Partners; and Zurich's airport along with the
Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board.
Eight companies or consortiums have also bid for Lyon
airport, according to the sources.
These are Ardian-Siparex-Caisses d'Epargne-JCDecaux; IFM;
Ferrovial-Meridiam; Vinci-CDC-Predica; Limak; Atlantia; the Cube
fund in association with Geneva airport; and Macquarie
along with FFP.
No one was immediately reachable for comment at the economy
ministry.
($1 = 0.8861 euros)
(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Matthieu Protard, additional
reporting by Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt, Francesca Landini in
Milan, Seda Sezer in Istanbul, Cyril Altmeyer and Geert De
Clercq in Paris and Robert Hetz in Madrid; Writing by Mathieu
Rosemain; Editing by James Regan)