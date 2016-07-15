UPDATE 1-Nice airport sale process delayed due to attack - Economy Ministry

(Adds details, background.)
PARIS, July 15 The sale procedure for Nice
airport, France's biggest regional airport, has been delayed for
eight days following an attack on the French Riviera resort that
killed 84 people, a spokeswoman for the Economy Ministry said.
"Given the circumstances, the Nice airport sale procedure
has been delayed for eight days," the spokeswoman said.
Investors had until Monday to submit their offers in the
third round of bids before the final decision is taken in
August.
Five offers had been submitted by July 4, including those by
Italy's Atlantia in cooperation with EDF
invest, and by a consortium of Vinci, state bank
Caisse des Depots et Consignations and Credit Agricole's
insurance arm Predica, sources have said.
The sale of 60 percent stakes in the French airports of Nice
Cote d'Azur and Lyon-Saint-Exupery could fetch 1.6 billion euros
for the state coffers.
An attacker at the wheel of a heavy truck rammed into crowds
celebrating Bastille Day in the French city of Nice, killing at
least 84 people and injuring scores more in what President
Francois Hollande called a terrorist act.
(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; writing by Bate Felix and Maya
Nikolaeva; editing by John Irish and David Clarke)