France's Hollande says GE must improve Alstom bid

PARIS May 6 French President Francois Hollande said General Electric's bid for Alstom's energy business is not acceptable as it stands and that the government's aim is to get better offers.

"The bid is not good enough, it's not acceptable," Hollande told RMC radio on Tuesday. (Reporting by Mark John and Ingrid Melander; Editing by James Regan)
