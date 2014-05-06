France's Hollande says GE must improve Alstom bid

BRIEF-TCP Capital announces preliminary financial estimates for 3 months ended March 31
* TCP Capital Corp announces certain preliminary financial estimates for the three months ended march 31, 2017
PARIS May 6 French President Francois Hollande said General Electric's bid for Alstom's energy business is not acceptable as it stands and that the government's aim is to get better offers.
"The bid is not good enough, it's not acceptable," Hollande told RMC radio on Tuesday. (Reporting by Mark John and Ingrid Melander; Editing by James Regan)
* Q1 revenue $107.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $110.4 million
* Datawatch announces second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results