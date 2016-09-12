UPDATE 2-Alstom's troubles come back to haunt French politics once more

(recasts with details, background)
By Andrew Callus
PARIS, Sept 12 President Francois Hollande
weighed in to a row over trainmaking jobs in eastern France on
Monday, bringing the business affairs of engineering firm Alstom
lurching back into the political arena just months
before presidential elections.
Alstom, maker of France's TGV high speed trains and 20
percent controlled by the state, said last week it would stop
making rolling stock at Belfort, where its first steam
locomotive was built in 1880.
It cited a lack of orders and a need to streamline
production. Four hundred Belfort workers are to be offered jobs
at other sites and the plant reduced to doing maintenance by
2018.
Politicians from all sides are crying foul, with some
calling for a rethink of a contract French state-owned railways
operator SNCF and its partners recently awarded to German
competitor Vossloh.
Ministers said they were not told in advance about Alstom's
plan, and Alstom Chief Executive Henri Poupart-Lafarge was
summoned last Thursday to a meeting with Hollande.
With French unemployment sitting at around 10 percent since
Hollande was elected in 2012 and a wide-open presidential
election looming in April, no politician can afford to ignore
such a highprofile case, despite its relatively small scale.
"The president of the republic has given us a target: to
make sure Alstom's railway activities are maintained," Finance
Minister Michel Sapin said on Monday after a meeting with
ministers.
"Hollande fears a new Florange" read the front page headline
of Le Monde newspaper, a reference to the Florange steel
furnaces which closed soon after he took office.
THE ALSTOM TOUCH
For decades, governments of both right and left in France
have intervened to protect their industrial champions from the
pressures of globalisation.
This is not the first time Alstom has been front and centre,
having touched the careers of a number of next year's potential
presidential candidates.
More than 12 years ago Alstom was struggling, and the German
company Siemens wanted to buy its power turbines
division.
Nicolas Sarkozy, then the finance and economy minister and
later president of France, balked at the idea. After fierce
lobbying at the European Commission, he won permission for a
state bailout in 2004.
Sarkozy hopes to represent the centre-right Les Republicains
and its allies again in next year's presidential poll.
A decade later, in 2014, Alstom was back in trouble as
orders dropped. This time the buyer of the power business was
U.S.-based General Electric.
GE's bid was deeply controversial in France for the loss of
industrial power it appeared to imply, and amid worries about
French jobs.
This time, under Socialist Hollande's presidency and with no
credible alternative, the deal went through.
It sliced off about 70 percent of Alstom's revenue base but
the economy minister of the time, Arnaud Montebourg, arranged
for the state to take control of a 20 percent voting stake in
the slimmed-down Alstom in a bid to protect what was left.
The borrowing arrangement under which the government holds
its stake expires in February, soon before the election.
Montebourg later resigned in protest over pro-business
labour reforms, and is now running for president himself.
His successor, Emmanuel Macron, is also touched by the
Alstom factor. Last year Macron promised to protect jobs at
Belfort. He resigned last month to prepare a possible
presidential bid of his own.
Alstom has 12 sites in France and employs about 9,000
people. A spokeswoman would not comment on the political
aspects.
"We have presented a project in a context (loss of orders)
which everyone knows about," she said. "We are talking about the
transfer of 400 jobs within France."
Alstom expects the workload at its French sites to fall by
30 percent by 2018.
In the year to March 2016 and shorn of its power division,
Alstom made a net loss from continuing operations of about 1
billion euros ($1.1 billion).
Nevertheless, Alstom says urbanisation and environmental
concerns make its outlook bright, and it has been winning
contracts abroad, including a $2 billion U.S. order signed in
August.
But analysts note that some of these deals have involved
agreements to build the trains in the countries where the orders
have been made.
($1 = 0.8906 euros)
(Additional reporting by Jean-Baptise Vey, Cyril Altmeyer and
Geert De Clercq; Editing by Greg Mahlich)