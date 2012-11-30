French govt poised to announce deal on ArcelorMittal site-source

PARIS Nov 30 The French government was poised to announce a deal on Friday with ArcelorMittal over the group's Florange steelworks in northern France in an effort to save jobs at two doomed blast furnaces, a government source said.

The source said the agreement was in the last stages of being drafted.

One French radio journalist tweeted that the plan would involve Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal investing 180 million euros in the site.