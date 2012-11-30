UPDATE 3-France clinches ArcelorMittal investment, saves jobs

* French govt strikes investment deal to save steelworks
jobs
* ArcelorMittal to invest 180 mln euros in Florange site
* Hollande saves face by avoiding nationalisation of site
By Julien Ponthus and Emmanuel Jarry
PARIS, Nov 30 The French government struck a
deal with ArcelorMittal on Friday which will see the
steelmaker invest 180 million euros ($234 million) in its
Florange steelworks, allowing some 600 jobs at two shuttered
blast furnaces to be saved.
Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said the two furnaces would
not be restarted for now, given weak European steel demand, but
ArcelorMittal would keep them in working order for future use in
a test project for environmentally friendly steel production.
The deal saves face for Socialist President Francois
Hollande, allowing him to fulfill an election pledge to fight
industrial layoffs while avoiding the temporary nationalisation
of the site his industry minister had threatened.
"The government decided against the idea of a temporary
nationalisation," Ayrault told reporters, three hours before a
midnight deadline to strike a deal, adding: "There will be no
redundancy plan."
The investment would reinforce cold steel and packaging
operations at Florange and secure jobs in those areas, Ayrault
said. He added ArcelorMittal had pledged that its investment in
Florange would not come at the expense of other sites in France.
The deal, the result of months of talks, came as the Italian
cabinet was meeting to approve a rescue plan for ILVA, Europe's
largest steel plant with 20,000 workers, which is threatened
with closure after an alleged environmental disaster.
The European steel industry is struggling with overcapacity
at a time of recession in the euro area and cheap competition in
emerging markets.
Florange, set in France's former industrial heartland near
the German border, has become symbolic of the country's long
industrial decline and a test case for whether Hollande can make
good on a vow to reverse a relentless surge in unemployment.
ArcelorMittal said earlier this year the Florange site's two
furnaces were not viable but Hollande insisted they should be
kept open and threatened a temporary state takeover of the site
while the government sought a permanent buyer.
The two blast furnaces together employ 600 out of the 2,700
workers at the entire site.
Ayrault did not give any detail of where the workers would
be placed from now on, or a timeframe for any future project to
revamp the furnaces using European Union credits to produce
environmentally friendly steel.
MONTEBOURG HUDDLE
Hollande's government faced roars of criticism from business
leaders this week over its threat to nationalise Florange.
Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg, who shocked foreign
investors this week by saying Arcelor's Indian chief executive
Lakshmi Mittal was no longer welcome in France, had said the
government had identified an industrialist ready to inject 400
million euros into the site.
Earlier on Friday, Montebourg huddled in a cafe with a group
of orange-vested metal workers protesting near the finance
ministry, telling them nationalisation was still an option.
Yet Hollande, who is battling to appease both left-wing
voters angry at unemployment and foreign investors impatient to
see structural reforms, is wary of the stigma even a temporary
nationalisation would carry abroad.
Officials had defended the idea of a temporary
nationalisation, saying it was a special case because
ArcelorMittal has broken promises to keep the furnaces running.
But ArcelorMittal denies breaching commitments. Sources
close to the group say Arcelor planned in 2003 - before its 2006
takeover by Mittal - to wind down inland blast furnaces in
Europe, including the two in Florange, by 2010.
The group says overcapacity in Europe's steel market, with
demand 28 percent below peak 2007 levels, has made Florange's
furnaces uneconomical and that a buyer would have to absorb deep
losses to take them on, even with the rest of the site.
In Rome, the Italian cabinet was reviewing a decree on
Friday to secure the future of the troubled ILVA steel plant
after discussions between Prime Minister Mario Monti and the
management on Thursday.
ILVA is a major employer in a jobs black spot in southern
Italy and is threatened with closure over concerns toxic factory
emissions increased deaths from cancer and respiratory diseases
in the surrounding area of Taranto.