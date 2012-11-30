版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 1日 星期六 04:12 BJT

ArcelorMittal to invest in French steel site, keep jobs

PARIS Nov 30 Steelmaker ArcelorMittal will invest 180 million euros in its Florange steelworks in northern France under a deal with the government to save jobs at two shuttered blast furnaces, Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said on Friday.

Ayrault said the investment, to be made over five years, meant there would be no layoffs at the site, although the two blast furnaces would not be restarted for now given flagging demand for steel in Europe.

"The government decided against the idea of a temporary nationalisation," Ayrault told reporters, three hours before a midnight deadline to strike a deal, adding: "There will be no redundancy plan."

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐