Areva says work slows on Angra 3 reactor due to finance delays

PARIS, June 26 French nuclear energy firm Areva said on Friday it had reduced work on a third reactor for the Angra power plant operated by Brazilian utility Eletrobrás Eletronuclear (ETN) because of financing delays.

Under a 1.25-billion-euro contract signed in 2013, Areva supplies engineering services and components as well as instrumentation and control systems for the Angra 3 reactor project in the state of Rio de Janeiro.

"This temporary cutback is due to delays encountered in securing financing for the remainder of the project's activities," Areva said in a statement.

"As soon as ETN secures a sustainable financial solution, AREVA will resume all project activities."

