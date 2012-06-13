France studying aid for car sector - industry minister

PARIS, June 13 France's Socialist government is
studying the possibility of providing further state aid to its
struggling automobile sector, Industry Minister Arnaud
Montebourg said on Wednesday.
Montebourg said that he had met with Renault CEO
Carlos Ghosn a few weeks ago, before taking office, and had
discussed the possibility of further state support.
"This request was not made formally to the government, but
it reached the government," Montebourg told a news conference.
"We are studying this request."
Renault Chief Operating Officer Carlos Tavares publicly
advocated on Tuesday the reintroduction of scrappage schemes or
other market subsidies to boost flagging demand in French and
European auto markets.