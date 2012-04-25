WRAPUP 1-Renault, Peugeot in stall mode as Europe weighs

* Peugeot, Renault Q1 sales slump on tough Europe
* Car makers exposed to French, Italian and Spanish markets
* Renault sticks to full-year forecasts
* Peugeot shares close 4.6 pct higher, Renault up 2.1 pct
By James Regan and Gilles Guillaume
PARIS, April 25 PSA Peugeot Citroen
and Renault saw quarterly sales slump again as the
French automakers struggled to solve the puzzle of how to stoke
demand in a moribund European market.
Peugeot, Europe's No.2 carmaker, posted a 7 percent drop in
first-quarter sales, while Renault reported an even worse 8.6
percent decline, both suffering from weak comparisons with a
year-ago period boosted by incentives for car buyers to trade in
old clunkers for newer models.
Like Italy's Fiat, which reports results on
Thursday, both automakers are suffering from a reliance on the
plunging French, Italian and Spanish auto markets. Renault said
its home French market contracted by 19.4 percent in the
quarter.
All major car makers except Volkswagen lost
money in Europe last year. In the U.S., by contrast, where
Peugeot and Renault do not sell cars, first-quarter sales surged
to a four-year high, while Asian markets like India and China
have also seen growth rates picking up.
Neither Peugeot or Renault, both mass-market car makers who
are trying to boost their exposure to emerging markets like
Latin America and Asia to offset European weakness, held out
much hope for improvement until before the second half.
Peugeot is trying to reduce its dependence on Europe, which
it sees remaining sluggish, through a push into China and an
alliance with U.S. automaker General Motors designed
eventually to cut $2 billion of the car makers' annual costs.
The car maker generates 42 percent of its sales outside
Europe, compared with Renault, which derives 46 percent of its
sales outside the continent.
Investors bid up Peugeot's shares 4.6 percent as revenue, at
14.3 billion euros ($18.85 billion), beat analyst forecasts and
it achieved nearly half of its 1.5 billion euro asset disposal
plan in the first quarter. Net debt should decline significantly
this year despite negative operational free cash flow before
one-time items, it said.
"PSA sales are not worse than expected, but there are still
a lot of uncertainties ahead," Barclays Capital analyst Kristina
Church said. "They said the free cash flow figure is going to be
bad, but how bad is the question."
Renault, whose longtime joint venture partner is Japan's
Nissan Motor, stuck to its full-year target of
generating a positive automotive operational free cash flow when
it reported quarterly sales of 9.5 billion euros after the
market closed.
Its sales director Jerome Stoll told analysts in a
conference call that it expected some measure of sales growth in
the second half, while global first-half sales would likely be
flat from a year ago.
He said the maker of Clio small cars and Dacia Duster
no-frills SUVs is still targeting 3 to 4 percent global
full-year sales growth.
Renault shares closed 2.1 percent higher.