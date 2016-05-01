French new car registrations rise 7.1 pct in April - CCFA

HIGHLIGHTS-British PM May sets out plans for Brexit
LONDON, Jan 17 Prime Minister Theresa May is setting out the principles that will guide her approach to Britain's withdrawal from the European Union in a speech in London on Tuesday.
PARIS May 1 French new car registrations rose 7.1 percent year-on-year in April, with foreign carmakers' figures up 8.8 percent and domestic ones up 5.7 percent, the CCFA automobile association said in a statement on Sunday.
PSA Peugeot Citroen saw new car sales rise 5.3 percent last month, while Renault's rose 6.2 percent. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Louise Ireland)
LONDON, Jan 17 Prime Minister Theresa May is setting out the principles that will guide her approach to Britain's withdrawal from the European Union in a speech in London on Tuesday.
* Koppers and Arcelormittal enter into long-term coal tar supply agreements through 2026
* Comstock mining announces $10.7 million strategic refinancing