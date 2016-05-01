版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 1日 星期日 18:10 BJT

French new car registrations rise 7.1 pct in April - CCFA

PARIS May 1 French new car registrations rose 7.1 percent year-on-year in April, with foreign carmakers' figures up 8.8 percent and domestic ones up 5.7 percent, the CCFA automobile association said in a statement on Sunday.

PSA Peugeot Citroen saw new car sales rise 5.3 percent last month, while Renault's rose 6.2 percent. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Louise Ireland)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐