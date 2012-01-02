UPDATE 2-French automakers lose share of shrinking market

* Renault sees 2012 French car market fall 8 pct
* Renault sees Q1 French car market fall 17 pct
* Renault says December orders down 55 pct
By Laurence Frost
PARIS, Jan 2 French car sales deepened
their monthly decline to 18 percent in December, with Renault
and Peugeot losing ground as an end-of-year
subsidy hangover blighted demand for their smaller vehicles.
Europe's second-biggest auto market logged 187,653 car
registrations, accelerating its year-on-year drop from
November's 7.6 percent slide, France's CCFA automakers
association said on Monday. Full-year sales fell 2.1 percent.
December's decline was accentuated by a sales surge at the
end of 2010, when consumers rushed to showrooms before the
expiry of government-funded subsidies on trade-ins, CCFA
spokesman Francois Roudier said.
"Still, the market is showing a decline in morale," he said.
"Registrations in the first quarter are also likely to reflect
the lower orders automakers have been reporting."
Paris-based PSA Peugeot Citroen, Europe's second-biggest
automaker after Volkswagen, posted a 29 percent
plunge in December sales, the CCFA said. Smaller domestic rival
Renault recorded a 28 percent drop.
"Orders were down about 55 percent in December, which leads
us to expect a car market contraction of 17 percent in the first
quarter," Renault France sales chief Bernard Cambier said by
telephone.
The automaker is forecasting an 8 percent decline in the
French car market this year and a 3 percent gain in light
commercial vehicle deliveries for a 7 percent fall overall.
While the subsidy withdrawal hurt small-car demand across
the industry last year, the French automakers also suffered from
ageing models in the key subcompact category. The Renault Clio
and Peugeot 207 are both due for updates later this year.
Peugeot's full-year market share fell 1 percentage point to
31.4 percent, while Renault's slipped 2 points to 24.7 percent,
as both carmakers underperformed at home.
Fiat's French registrations fell 14 percent in
December - less than the market - while VW bucked the slide with
a 15 percent gain, led by a 21 percent surge at luxury unit
Audi. Hyundai's Kia brand also resisted, with a 12
percent gain.
Daimler increased French deliveries by 2 percent
as BMW's sales fell in line with the market.
General Motors' Opel brand led a 37 percent sales
drop for the group, even as Toyota recorded a modest
2.8 percent fall and Ford's sales advanced 4.2 percent.
Delivery van sales, whose recovery from the last economic
crisis was unsubsidized and began later, rose 1.6 percent in
December to end the year 2.8 percent higher. Total light vehicle
sales, combining cars with commercial vans, fell 15 percent for
the month and were down 1.3 percent in 2011.