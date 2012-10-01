UPDATE 2-Car sales fall in austerity-hit France, Italy, Spain

* French Sept car sales down 18 pct
* Spain sales down 37 pct, hit by tax increase, scrappage
* Italy car sales down 25.7 pct, German figures Tuesday
By Laurence Frost and Jennifer Clark
PARIS/MILAN, Oct 1 Car sales dropped further in
austerity-hit France, Italy and Spain last month, and France's
CCFA auto industry association cut its full-year market
forecast, highlighting the pain for automakers that have warned
there would be no imminent recovery.
French September car registrations dropped 18 percent
year-on-year, while Spain's plunged 37 percent, the countries'
main industry associations said on Monday. In Italy, car sales
fell 25.7 percent in September, the transport ministry said.
The Spanish plunge was accentuated by a Sept. 1 sales-tax
increase, which had brought forward some sales to August.
Would-be buyers also held out for renewed scrappage
incentives introduced on Monday.
The September decline was nonetheless a "disappointing
result", the ANFAC association said.
Scrapping incentives offer car buyers a bonus for trading in
old cars for a new model. Previous schemes in countries such as
France, Germany and Italy helped Europe's car market to
withstand the last economic slump in 2008-2009.
European car executives gathered at the Paris auto show
warned last week that a rebound may be years rather than months
away.
Italy's dismal figures were the worst since a car-haulers'
strike wreaked havoc back in March. In September, there was no
strike to blame.
Automotive research group Centro Studi Promotor said sales
could be stabilising, however, after data it collected showed
slightly higher showroom traffic and an improvement in dealer
confidence.
"We could rule out further declines, but don't feel
authorized to talk about an imminent recovery," the group said.
Fiat Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said much the same at
the Paris auto show on Friday.
"We're scraping along at the bottom of the barrel now,
bouncing along the bottom, like a submarine," he said. "We need
to start seeing a pickup in consumer confidence before we know
whether we're done scraping along the bottom."
CUTTING FORECASTS
Announcing the French market's 11th straight monthly decline
on Monday, the CCFA slashed its 2012 outlook to predict a 12
percent slump, instead of the 10 percent contraction previously
forecast.
Renault had cut its own market forecasts on Sept.
26 to predict declines of 13 percent in France and 7-8 percent
in Europe.
The French brand suffered some of last month's biggest
declines, with sales dropping 36 percent at home and 51 percent
in Spain. Ford sales also lost ground in both markets,
tumbling 32 percent in France and 40 percent in Spain.
For the first nine months, the French car market recorded a
14 percent decline, Italy 20.5 percent, and Spain shrank 11
percent.
While PSA Peugeot Citroen's small cars suffered in
the lull ahead of renewed Spanish incentives, the twin brands
fared better at home.
Buoyed by accelerating sales of its new 208 subcompact,
Peugeot's French registrations fell just 1 percent in September,
resisting the market slump. Citroen dropped 10 percent.
Volkswagen, Europe's biggest automaker, fell in
line with the French market and lost ground for its core VW
brand in Spain, where sales fell 44 percent.
Fiat dropped 34 percent in France but just 13
percent in Spain, limiting the damage with an 82 percent gain in
registrations of its Panda mini.