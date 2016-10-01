版本:
French new car registrations rise 2.5 pct in September - CCFA

PARIS Oct 1 French new car registrations rose 2.5 percent year-on-year in September, boosted by growth at French car maker Renault, the CCFA automobile association said on Saturday.

Renault saw new car sales rise by 8.2 percent last month, while domestic rival PSA Peugeot Citroen's registrations fell 6.8 percent. Renault's sister company Nissan saw car sales fall 6.6 percent. (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Alexander Smith)

