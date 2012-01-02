French automakers lose share of shrinking market

PARIS Jan 2 French car sales deepened their monthly decline to an 18 percent December contraction, with Renault and Peugeot losing ground as an end-of-year subsidy hangover blighted demand for their smaller vehicles.

Europe's second-biggest auto market logged 187,653 car registrations, accelerating its year-on-year drop from November's 7.6 percent slide, France's CCFA automakers' association said on Monday. Full-year sales fell 2.1 percent.

"The decline compares with an extremely high level of December sales in the last two years thanks to the scrappage withdrawal," CCFA spokesman Francois Roudier said. "Still, the market is showing a decline in morale."

December's year-on-year drop was accentuated by a sales surge at the end of 2010, when consumers rushed to showrooms before the expiry of government-funded subsidies on trade-ins.

Paris-based PSA Peugeot Citroen, Europe's second-biggest automaker after Volkswagen, posted a 29 percent plunge in December sales, the CCFA said. Smaller domestic rival Renault recorded a 28 percent drop in deliveries.

While the subsidy withdrawal hurt demand for smaller cars across the industry, French car makers also suffered from ageing models in the crucial subcompact category. The Renault Clio and Peugeot 207 are both due for updates later this year.

Fiat's French registrations fell 14 percent in December, while VW resisted the market slide with a 15 percent gain, led by a 21 percent surge for its luxury brand, Audi. BMW's sales fell 17 percent.

Delivery van sales, whose recovery from the last economic crisis was unsubsidized and began later, posted a 1.6 percent gain for December to end the year 2.8 percent higher. Total light vehicle sales, combining cars and commercial vans, fell 15 percent for the month and were down 1.3 percent in 2011.