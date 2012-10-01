版本:
French car registrations drop 18 pct in Sept -CCFA

PARIS Oct 1 French new car registrations fell 18 percent in September, led by declines at France's Renault , Italian carmaker Fiat and U.S. automaker Ford, the CCFA industry association said on Monday.

Registrations fell to 136,859 last month, the CCFA said in a statement, contributing to a nine-month drop of 14 percent.

Renault car registrations fell 33 percent in September, while French rival PSA Peugeot Citroen saw a drop of 5 percent, according to the CCFA.

