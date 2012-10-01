French car registrations drop 18 pct in Sept -CCFA

UPDATE 2-Nokia goes back to the future with 49 euro phone
* Devices announced by Nokia and brand licensing partner HMD (Adds background, detail, comments)
PARIS Oct 1 French new car registrations fell 18 percent in September, led by declines at France's Renault , Italian carmaker Fiat and U.S. automaker Ford, the CCFA industry association said on Monday.
Registrations fell to 136,859 last month, the CCFA said in a statement, contributing to a nine-month drop of 14 percent.
Renault car registrations fell 33 percent in September, while French rival PSA Peugeot Citroen saw a drop of 5 percent, according to the CCFA.
* Devices announced by Nokia and brand licensing partner HMD (Adds background, detail, comments)
LONDON, Feb 26 Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic struck twice including a late headed winner as they edged Southampton 3-2 in an absorbing League Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.
NEW YORK, Feb 24 U.S. President Donald Trump's planned economic agenda has fanned the flames for Wall Street's record-setting run, but some investors worry that his first major address to Congress next week risks dousing it if his plans look slow to execute or are overly vague.