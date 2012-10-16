French car orders fall 11 pct in Sept - survey

BRIEF-ASE orders machinery equipment worth T$524.2 mln
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$524.2 million ($17.08 million) from Kulicke & Soffa Pte Ltd
PARIS Oct 16 French car orders fell 11 percent last month, led by a 30 percent drop at domestic automaker Renault, according to a dealership survey by trade publication La Lettre VN Auto K7 published on Tuesday.
Renault's low-cost Dacia brand saw a 13 percent drop in orders last month despite a 28 percent year-on-year jump in August, La Lettre VN said.
French rival PSA saw declines of just 2 percent at its Peugeot brand and 8 percent at Citroen last month, La Lettre VN said.
Bucking the downward trend, Korean carmaker Hyundai achieved a 40 percent increase in orders in France last month, according to the survey.
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$524.2 million ($17.08 million) from Kulicke & Soffa Pte Ltd
SINGAPORE, Feb 24 A bug in its software left hundreds of thousands of webpages hosted by Cloudflare Inc leaking encrypted personal data, but there was no sign yet the leak had been exploited by hackers, the Internet security firm said on Friday.
PARIS, Feb 24 France's Safran posted a 5.4 percent rise in 2016 core operating profit to 2.4 billion euros and projected stable underlying income in 2017, a transitional year as it increases production of its new LEAP commercial jet engine.