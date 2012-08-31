UPDATE 1-France's Hollande speeds launch of state investment bank

* France to launch public bank within days-Hollande
CHALONS-EN-CHAMPAGNE, France Aug 31 France will
launch a public investment bank within days to help
cash-strapped companies obtain financing, President Francois
Hollande said on Friday, bringing forward the date as his
government speeds up efforts to fight a downturn.
The bank, originally due to be launched in January of next
year, is designed to support small- and medium-sized firms which
are struggling to obtain financing from private lenders amid
tight credit conditions.
"A public investment bank will be created in the coming
days," Hollande told journalists in north-eastern France. "There
is no time to wait: we are facing too many emergencies."
The Socialist leader scrambled this week to bring forward
some of his key economic reforms after he came back from
two-weeks of summer holiday to find his ratings plunging largely
over mounting fears about record unemployment and the stagnating
economy.
France is also fast-tracking the launch of a scheme to
create 150,000 state-sponsored jobs for youths, in a move to
tackle rising unemployment.
The new body brings together several existing public lenders
under the state bank Caisse des Depots, aiming to offer
thousands of credit-hungry companies business advice as well as
a single window for loans.
"Pulling together all these different institutions under a
single roof is not only a good thing, it's an urgent move for
France," said Frederic Bonnevay, an economist for think tank
Institut Montaigne.
In July, Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg told Le
Parisien daily that a public bank was necessary because private
lenders were not "sufficiently interested" in the real economy,
preferring to seek higher margins abroad.
Montebourg has since been involved in a controversy
surrounding the choice of a private adviser for the new
institution - Franco-American investment bank Lazard.
Le Nouvel Observateur magazine, hinting at a possible
conflict of interest, reported this week that Montebourg was
behind the choice of Lazard, whose head of French operations,
Matthieu Pigasse, is an outspoken ally of the Socialist Party.
Pigasse also owns the magazine Les Inrockuptibles, which
named Montebourg's wife as its editor-in-chief in July.
Montebourg has said he played no role in choosing Lazard,
and told journalists that he thought its nomination was a "very
bad idea".
"I was not informed of this choice," Montebourg said at a
meeting of business leaders near Paris. "I am not in favour.
Why? Because, in order to launch a bank, you should certainly
not ask for the advice of other bankers."
Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Thursday that he
bore sole responsibility for the choice of Lazard, which also
brought criticism from conservative political opponents.
Moscovici defended his choice of Lazard on Friday saying
that there was no conflict of interest and that Pigasse's bank
had not benefitted as a result of his support for the
Socialists.
"Lazard was chosen through a tender without any political
intervention," Moscovici said on Europe 1 radio.
Hollande said that, alongside the creation of a public bank,
France would pursue reform of private banking to separate retail
operations from investment and trading, as he had promised in
his election campaign.