French banks swim against retreating European tide

By Maya Nikolaeva and Julien Ponthus
PARIS, Feb 23 French banks, unlike their
European rivals, are vowing to hang on to a broad array of
businesses and even grow market share, a strategy backed by
long-term investors but penalised by the market.
For while most European banks are battling sluggish economic
growth and super low interest rates by cutting costs and
retreating to their "core", French lenders have decided the time
is right to push the frontiers.
However, their pursuit of a so-called universal banking
model has so far not won stock market approval, with shares in
France's three biggest banks, BNP Paribas, Societe
Generale and Credit Agricole, all trading at
a discount to European peers.
Where they do have strong support is from the political
establishment who believe France needs to punch above its weight
in global financial services to support French companies'
overseas business in Francophone countries and beyond.
French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said in December "we
have strong banks, based on a universal model, which is envied
by many...and they (banks) were less affected by the crisis than
others because they are more solid".
This ability to pursue a variety of activities and
geographies relies on a relative stability of revenues in the
domestic retail network, which traditionally has been a cash cow
for French banks, and their focus on large corporate clients.
And bonds formed at France's prestigious universities means
bank and company executives, central bankers and government
officials often have a broadly shared viewpoint.
Another proponent of the need for French banking's
omnipresence is Societe Generale's Chief Executive Frederic
Oudea, who has argued that Europe needs "major banks" to finance
the economy and to back consolidation of its large corporations.
"Of course, it is not a matter of returning to the banks
pre-crisis race for balance sheet size...but rather one of
ensuring that there will still be some European banking
institutions capable of meeting the needs of international
clients operating around the world," Oudea said in an opinion
piece posted on his Linkedin account.
So while at the height of the 2010-12 euro zone crisis
French banks had to cut their balance sheets by selling assets
as investors fretted about their exposure to countries like
Greece and their funding models, this cull was short-lived.
"French banks are those who have least changed their
business models," said Yohan Salleron, who owns BNP Paribas
shares in his portfolio at Mandarine Gestion.
The French Banking Federation has lobbied in Brussels to
preserve the "universal model", which some say could be at risk
from a European Union plan to split banks' trading activities
into a separate legal entity.
SOLID SHAREHOLDERS
Another reason French banks may not have faced more investor
pressure to shrink is their solid base of long-term
stakeholders, in the form of state participation and
cross-shareholdings, which can act as a deterrant to activists.
The Belgian government owns 10.25 percent of BNP Paribas,
while French state bank Caisse des Depots has 3 percent of
voting rights in Societe Generale.
Other investors are sceptical because French banks have
lower capital ratios than most European peers, although they set
more ambitious targets after last year's European Central Bank
asset quality review and stress tests.
"Every bank has its stack of problems and the problems of
the French banks are simpler compared to some others, it's about
costs and building up capital," said Jerome Legras, head of
research at investment firm Axiom AI.
The French banks argue that they have already done the
pruning that others are only now doing, giving them a head start
over rivals like Deutsche Bank or Credit Suisse
which announced thousands of job cuts and plans to
slim down their investment banks last year.
Though French lenders have recently announced savings plans
to offset regulatory and compliance costs, as well as cutting
some investment banking activities, they have not made massive
job cuts or sold underperforming assets such as SocGen's
loss-making Russian business or BNP Paribas' Italian activities.
Rather than cutting, SocGen said in February that its costs
could grow by up to 2 percent in 2016, while BNP said that the
cost base in its corporate and institutional division would be
stable in 2019 versus 2015, despite measures to boost savings.
That has put pressure on short-term profitability.
"Given the outlook for falling revenues, we instead think
costs must be cut in absolute terms," analysts at Berenberg said
in a note, calling the growth strategy at BNP Paribas and SocGen
"poorly focused and self defeating".
SocGen's share price fell 13 percent on the day it warned
about profitability targets. Analysts at Kepler Chevreux said
when banks are willing to protect their businesses at the
expense of a higher payout or building up capital, it is
perceived as "shareholder unfriendly".
But some shareholders are thinking longer term.
"I prefer to bet on stability, even if this is not going to
work for French banks in the short term. I think they have a
more prudent approach, which can satisfy investors over the
longer term," Mandarine Gestion's Salleron said.
