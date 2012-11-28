UPDATE 2-French bank reform to have wide scope, draft shows

* Brokers, insurers, consumer lenders face tougher oversight
* Marks Hollande's flagship attempt to overhaul sector
* Banks have until mid-2014 to earmark risky activities
By Lionel Laurent and Matthias Blamont
PARIS, Nov 28 A soon-to-be-finalised French
banking reform law will have a wider-than-expected scope as
Francois Hollande's administration seeks to rein in several
related sectors, according to a draft seen by Reuters.
Extra powers will be given to France's banking and
capital-markets regulators to keep banks, brokerages, insurers
and consumer-credit providers in line and to protect taxpayers
from the cost of bailing out failed institutions, the document
said.
It marks a flagship attempt by the administration of
President Hollande to deliver on a campaign pledge to shake up
the financial sector by separating speculative banking
businesses from those deemed useful to the economy.
The reform holds back from curbing banks' market-making
activities, as previously reported by Reuters, putting France at
odds with tough proposals by the EU's Liikanen Commission for a
broader ring-fencing of trading activities.
"The option chosen by the French government is to not
entirely separate activities," said a source close to the
situation. "France wants to pave the way in Europe."
The centrepiece of the reform demands banks like BNP Paribas
and Societe Generale put their proprietary
trading activities and financing for certain types of hedge
funds and private equity into separately regulated entities,
according to the draft law due to be unveiled in December.
These entities will be banned from high-frequency or
commodity-derivatives trading. Client-related activities like
market-making, hedging and other investment services will be
spared, as will banks' own investment and cash-management
operations, keeping them with the parent group.
DEFINITION OF RISKY
However, non-bank entities such as securities trading firms
and brokerages will also have to submit to "objectives, limits,
rules on organisation and on good conduct", that depend on the
definition of risky and non-risky trading.
Banks will have until July 2014 to earmark activities deemed
risky by the law and will have until July 2015 to transfer them
into separate entities.
BNP Paribas only derives about 1 percent of
investment-banking revenues from proprietary trading, one of its
top executives told reporters recently. Bankers have said it is
likely some banks will decide to scrap these businesses entirely
rather than continue to run them as a separate entity.
Insurance groups with cooperative structures like Groupama
will also face stronger oversight, while another
section of the draft reform tightens consumer-credit rules for
borrowers in "precarious" financial situations.
The reform will also ask banks, brokerage and trading houses
- with the exception of portfolio managers - to outline a
resolution mechanism in case they have to be wound down in a
crisis.
While the draft law is not due to be officially unveiled
until mid-December, leaks have sparked angry reactions from
French banks and more sanguine views from some analysts, who say
the law will have a marginal impact on bank profits.
Politicians, lobbyists and advocacy groups are also poring
over the draft ahead of its publication and an eventual public
debate over the law.
"We are pleasantly surprised by the draft proposals on
ring-fencing risky activities ... However, in our view the
consumer-credit controls don't go far enough," said Maxime
Chipoy, finance specialist for French consumer advocacy group
UFC-Que Choisir.