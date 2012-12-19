French bank fund set to reach 10 bln euros - Moscovici

PARIS Dec 19 A fund to rescue ailing banks in France and guarantee their deposits will rise to 10 billion euros ($13.2 billion) from an initial 2 billion, French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Wednesday.

Banks' shareholders and some bondholders may also be called upon to pay for the cost of a bank failure, said Moscovici, at a news event to present a new French bank-reform bill.

"The fund will be 2 billion euros, later to rise to 10 billion," he said.