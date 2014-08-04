France gets European support for G20 challenge on bank fines-FT

REFILE-Freeport warns Indonesia copper mine workers as Grasberg strike looms
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
PARIS Aug 4 France has gathered support to challenge recent heavy U.S. penalties on foreign banks at a G20 meeting of world leaders later this year after the record $8.9 billion fine levied on BNP Paribas last month, the Financial Times reported on Monday.
The newspaper said Berlin, London and Rome have backed Paris in its push to have its concerns about so-called U.S. extraterritoriality discussed when leaders of the world's top 20 economies meet in Brisbane, Australia in November. The report citied officials from France and other European nations.
(Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 A massive power outage threw San Francisco into chaos for most of the work day on Friday, knocking out traffic signals, paralyzing businesses and halting the city's famed cable cars.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 Apple Inc outlined a plan to train operators of self-driving cars in documents submitted to California regulators earlier this month, the latest clues to the company's autonomous vehicle technology aspirations.