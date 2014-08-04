版本:
France gets European support for G20 challenge on bank fines-FT

PARIS Aug 4 France has gathered support to challenge recent heavy U.S. penalties on foreign banks at a G20 meeting of world leaders later this year after the record $8.9 billion fine levied on BNP Paribas last month, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

The newspaper said Berlin, London and Rome have backed Paris in its push to have its concerns about so-called U.S. extraterritoriality discussed when leaders of the world's top 20 economies meet in Brisbane, Australia in November. The report citied officials from France and other European nations.

(Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Kim Coghill)
