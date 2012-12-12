版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 12日 星期三 22:32 BJT

France wants 30 bln euro threshold for bank supervision -finmin

BRUSSELS Dec 12 France is ready to accept direct supervision by the European Central Bank of banks with more than 30 billion euros in assets, French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Wednesday.

"Thirty billion is fine with me, but no higher," he told reporters on the sidelines of an Ecofin summit in Brussels.

Germany, which initially wanted to limit supervision to large systemic banks, has sought a higher threshold for the size of banks to come under direct supervision by the ECB.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐