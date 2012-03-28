WRAPUP 2-BNP, SocGen make strides in shedding assets

* BNP Paribas says has reached 70 pct of deleveraging target
* Expects to complete plan by year's end
* SocGen says aims to cut CIB liquidity needs
* Expects to meet Basel 3 requirements by year's end
By Christian Plumb
PARIS, March 28 BNP Paribas and
Societe Generale are making strides in reducing their
balance sheets as they come to grips with more stringent capital
requirements and a dearth of dollar funding, the French banks
said on Wednesday.
BNP Chief Executive Jean-Laurent Bonnafe said the bank's
planned asset disposals were ahead of schedule and that they
should be completed by the end of the year.
"Our No. 1 priority remains our implementation of our
deleveraging plan," Bonnafe said in a presentation at a Morgan
Stanley conference in London, which was webcast. "All in all, we
have already achieved 70 percent of the plan."
BNP, France's largest bank, also said that it had completed
60 percent of its 2012 funding program, raising 12 billion euros
($15.99 billion) since the beginning of the year with an average
maturity of six years, mostly through private placements.
Societe Generale CEO Frederic Oudea said his bank - which
last year saw its shares pummeled amid concern about its
liquidity - was making progress on cutting the kind of assets
viewed as riskier by bank regulators.
"The deleveraging will carry on," he said. "We have clear
targets."
SocGen aims to cut the liquidity needs of its corporate and
investment bank (CIB) by 50 billion to 60 billion euros as it
sells more loans, he said, confirming that the bank would meet
capital requirements under Basel 3 rules between now and 2013.
A person familiar with the matter said SocGen was preparing
to unveil its restructured CIB unit early next week, designed to
help it cope with a drop in CIB revenue, as well as structural
changes to the market that will make such activities less
profitable than before.
"It's planned for the start of next week," the source told
Reuters on Wednesday, referring to the presentation of the
reorganized division. SocGen declined to comment.
SocGen said last month that its corporate and investment
bank slumped to a larger-than-expected loss of 482 million euros
in the fourth quarter of last year.
The bank had warned in an internal memo obtained by Reuters
that it expected a significant drop in 2012 investment bank
revenue, weighed by higher funding costs and efforts to slash
its balance sheet.
BNP Paribas also confirmed on Wednesday that it expects to
meet the Basel 3 common equity Tier 1 capital ratio target of 9
percent by the beginning of next year.
Executives of both banks spoke at a Morgan Stanley financial
services conference in London.
Societe Generale shares fell 2.9 percent, while BNP Paribas
stock lost 1.3 percent, compared with a 1.5 percent decline in
the European sector.