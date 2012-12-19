版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 19日 星期三 19:37 BJT

French bank reform will be model for Europe - finmin

PARIS Dec 19 Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Wednesday France's plan to reform its banking system will stand as a model for the rest of Europe and that Germany was studying the possibility of launching a similar overhaul.

"I spoke to (German finance minister Wolfgang) Schaeuble... He told me that Germany wants also to engage in a reform process," he told journalists in Paris.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐