公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 15日 星期四 20:04 BJT

French banking reform to curb own trading -finmin

PARIS Nov 15 France's upcoming banking reform will severely curb banks' proprietary trading activities while avoiding moves that might restrict the flow of credit to the economy, Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Thursday.

"I want this reform to profoundly change the sector," Moscovici told a conference. "It will separate speculative activities from those that are useful for the economy."

