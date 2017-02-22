Participants keen to conclude Basel III reforms -committee boss

PARIS Feb 22 All participants in talks on new Basel III banking reforms are keen to bring the process to a conclusion, Basel Committee Secretary General William Coen told the French Senate's finance commission on Wednesday.

"All members are interested to bring this to conclusion," said Coen, who declined to give a deadline.

Two people close to the talks told Reuters this month that banking regulators due to meet in March were not expected to agree on capital requirements rules intended to keep banks stable during a financial crisis.

Approving any deal would be difficult until U.S. President Donald Trump's administration appoints a new top financial supervisor at the Federal Reserve, the people said. (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Julien Ponthus; editing by Jason Neely)