French Senate expresses concerns on Basel bank rules to central bank governor

PARIS Jan 26 The French Senate's finance
commission raised concerns on Thursday over proposed new Basel
banking rules, urging the central bank governor to defend
domestic banks' internal models and their treatment of
specialised loans.
The commission expressed worries that some of the Basel
committee's proposals could negatively impact the overall
financing of the European economy, and added that it had written
to the governor of the Bank of France on this matter.
The Basel Committee of banking supervisors earlier this
month postponed the approval of long-awaited rules designed to
avert a repeat of the 2008 global financial crisis.
The committee is aiming to iron out differences in how banks
cover risks on their books without leading to a major increase
in overall capital requirements. Among the most contentious
elements proposed is a capital "output floor".
French and European bankers say this 'output floor' could
hit the region's big banks the hardest, as they typically use
their own computer models to calculate capital buffers.
Basel's proposed "floor" for capital is irrespective of what
a bank's own model says is the right amount. This means that
capital put aside against a loan cannot go below a certain
agreed amount that would be required if a bank had used the
"standard" approach set out by regulators for totting up risks.
"On the one hand, the harmonisation of banks' models in
terms of risk weighted assets must not lead to a complete
disregard for internal valuation models in favour of a standard
model," the Senate commission said in a statement.
"The commission wants these concerns taken into account as
part of the position of France...which would be put forward
during the final stages of these negotiations," it added.
The French central bank governor, who represents France in
the Basel committee, had raised similar concerns in December and
pledged to remain vigilant, while Germany's financial watchdog
also expressed a similar position this month.
The Basel committee said in early January that it expected
to complete this work in the near future.
