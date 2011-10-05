Paper talks of contingency planning for French banks

PARIS Oct 5 A French government agency has drawn up contingency plans in case it has to take a stake in one or more French banks on behalf of the French state, the French newspaper Le Figaro said on its website.

In a brief article, Le Figaro said the agency that manages government shareholdings had been working for a few days on how it would act if it had to move to bolster one or more banks.

Quoting what it described as a source close to the matter, Le Figaro said the planning had involved a scenario where intervention was limited to two or three banks, unlike a broader support plan drawn up in 2008, when the global banking system was rattled by the demise of Lehman.

"It's just in case," Le Figaro reported its source as having said.

As the euro zone's debt crisis grinds on, Franco-Belgian lender Dexia has got into difficulty and the governments of both countries are hoping to come up with a rescue plan, possibly as early as Thursday.

A Dexia bailout, the second in three years, has heightened speculation that President Nicolas Sarkozy and his government may need to support other financial institutions. The government has refused to confirm whether any such plans are being considered. (Reporting By Brian Love; Editing by Jon Boyle)