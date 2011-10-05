Paper talks of contingency planning for French banks

PARIS Oct 5 A French government agency has
drawn up contingency plans in case it has to take a stake in one
or more French banks on behalf of the French state, the French
newspaper Le Figaro said on its website.
In a brief article, Le Figaro said the agency that manages
government shareholdings had been working for a few days on how
it would act if it had to move to bolster one or more banks.
Quoting what it described as a source close to the matter,
Le Figaro said the planning had involved a scenario where
intervention was limited to two or three banks, unlike a broader
support plan drawn up in 2008, when the global banking system
was rattled by the demise of Lehman.
"It's just in case," Le Figaro reported its source as having
said.
As the euro zone's debt crisis grinds on, Franco-Belgian
lender Dexia has got into difficulty and the governments of both
countries are hoping to come up with a rescue plan, possibly as
early as Thursday.
A Dexia bailout, the second in three years, has heightened
speculation that President Nicolas Sarkozy and his government
may need to support other financial institutions. The government
has refused to confirm whether any such plans are being
considered.
