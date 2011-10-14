UPDATE 2-S&P cuts BNP Paribas, sees French bank sector risk

(Adds background on French bank sector)

NEW YORK/PARIS Oct 14 Standard & Poor's cut its rating on French bank BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) as part of a downward revision of the country's banking sector, which it sees as being hit by tougher economic and funding conditions.

S&P on Friday cut BNP Paribas' long-term credit rating to AA-minus from AA as it revised France's banking industry country risk assessment, or BICRA, to Group 2 from the lower-risk Group 1.

"We see weaker economic prospects for Europe, including the peripheral countries to which some French banks are significantly exposed," S&P said in a statement. "We expect lower earnings due to this more difficult environment and higher funding costs."

The ratings agency, which downgraded 10 Spanish banks two days ago, including giants Santander (SAN.MC) and BBVA (BBVA.MC), said it believes French banks will increase their capital ratios by 2013. For more see [ID:nN1E79A10D].

"But until then, we are placing more emphasis on their currently moderate capital positions in our ratings," it said.

Despite that, S&P affirmed the ratings of the other four largest French banks -- BPCE, Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA), Credit Mutuel and Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) -- saying it expects extraordinary government support for them.

The outlook on all five banks is stable, S&P said.

France's banks have come under pressure during a summer that saw a major sell-off of their shares amid concerns about exposure to the deepening euro zone sovereign debt crisis.

Calls are mounting for banks to recapitalise, with French banks seen as some of those most in need, though they have repeatedly said they do not require capital injections.

BNP Paribas and SocGen recently announced plans to offload a combined 150 billion euros of risk-weighted assets. Banking sources told Reuters they are leading the drive to reduce their balance sheets. [ID:nL5E7LE2UN]

French Prime Minister Francois Fillon said on Friday the country's banks could use profits and other means to strengthen their financial position. France has said it will use public money to recapitalise its banks if needed and will not have to fall back on the euro zone's EFSF rescue fund. [ID:nP6E7L6003] and [ID:nL5E7LC3BZ]

Fitch Ratings agency on Thursday put the ratings of BNP, Credit Agricole and SocGen on "rating watch negative". [ID:nWNA0842]

Last month, Moody's downgraded SocGen and Credit Agricole while it left BNP on review, saying its profitability and capital base provided an adequate cushion to support its Greek, Portuguese and Irish exposure. [ID:nL3E7KB0D9]

BNP said on Friday that, given all the decisions this week for the global banking sector, BNP remained "one of the best rated banks".

Political efforts to find a Europe-wide solution to the sovereign debt crisis and a commitment to recapitalise banks have led to a rebound of almost 50 percent for French bank stocks since hitting lows last month.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Sunday they would tackle Greece's debt woes and agree how to recapitalise the region's banks by the end of the month. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Additional reporting by Matthieu Protard in Paris; Editing by James Dalgleish)