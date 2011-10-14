S&P cuts BNP Paribas, sees French bank sector riskier

NEW YORK Oct 14 Standard & Poor's on Friday cut the rating of French bank BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) as part of a downward revision of the country's banking sector, which is suffering the impact of tougher economic and funding conditions.

S&P cut BNP Paribas' long-term credit rating to AA-minus from AA.

It also affirmed the rating of four other French banks: BPCE, Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA), Credit Mutuel and Societe Generale (SOGN.PA).