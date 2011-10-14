S&P cuts BNP Paribas, sees French bank sector riskier

BRIEF-Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
NEW YORK Oct 14 Standard & Poor's on Friday cut the rating of French bank BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) as part of a downward revision of the country's banking sector, which is suffering the impact of tougher economic and funding conditions.
S&P cut BNP Paribas' long-term credit rating to AA-minus from AA.
It also affirmed the rating of four other French banks: BPCE, Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA), Credit Mutuel and Societe Generale (SOGN.PA).
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies against foreign competition could hurt its business, in a possible reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
* Kincora completes private placement