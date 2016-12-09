French add to U.S. concerns about Bayer contraceptive implant

| PARIS
PARIS Dec 9 Women in France who have used
Bayer's contraceptive implant Essure have launched a
legal complaint about side-effects similar to a challenge
already underway in the United States.
A Bayer spokeswoman declined to comment on litigation in
France but said the company remained convinced that the implant
was a good option for many women and that it offered a positive
risk-benefit profile.
Thousands of complaints about the device in the United
States in March prompted regulators to put the strongest safety
warning label on the product and ask for a post-market
study.
The latest legal action prompted the French health ministry,
under pressure after a number of health scares, to say checks
carried out since last year have shown Essure-related problems
to be linked to the way some devices had been inserted, not to
the device itself.
Charles Joseph-Oudin, who represents two plaintiffs, told
Reuters: "We are launching two judicial actions and we are
asking that an expert determine the relationship between the
device and the pathologies patients have been experiencing."
He said he hoped the filings on Friday would lead to
hearings in a tribunal near Paris as soon as January.
The device, promoted as an alternative to tubal ligation for
permanent birth control, consists of two small nickel-titanium
coils inserted into the fallopian tubes. Scar tissue that forms
around the coils is meant to prevent pregnancy.
Bayer estimates about 750,000 women are using Essure
worldwide, about 70 percent of them in the United States. France
is the product's second-largest market but Bayer does not
provide more precise figures.
The company said in its third-quarter report that U.S.
lawsuits from approximately 3,000 Essure users were pending.
French newspaper Le Parisien, which earlier reported the
lawsuits, said some 120,000 women had been using the device in
France since 2002 and that reported side effects had included
depression, dizziness or uterine perforation.
The French health ministry said checks over Bayer's product
had started in July 2015.
"The investigations demonstrated that the medical
complications that have been observed originated from the way
the device was implemented," the ministry said, adding the
product itself was sound.
However, Bayer had to rewrite the Essure leaflet and
stricter rules over the way the device should be implemented
have been imposed, the ministry added.
(Additional reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Ruth
Pitchford)