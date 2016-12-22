French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Dec. 22

PARIS Dec 22 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

SANOFI

The takeover battle surrounding Switzerland's Actelion heated up when the biotech company said it had begun exclusive talks with former suitor Johnson & Johnson about a "strategic transaction".

According to sources, Sanofi has also been contemplating an offer on the company's shares.

ALTICE

The cable and mobile telecoms company said on Thursday it had entered into an agreement to sell its Belgium and Luxembourg business, Coditel Brabant sprl, to Telenet Group BVBA.

UBS FRANCE

UBS France has signed an agreement to acquire Banque Leonardo France, the French private banking arm of Italy's Banca Leonardo, French newsdaily Les Echos cited UBS France on Thursday. The deal is pending regulatory approval.

ACCORHOTELS

The world's fifth-largest hotel groups said in hat struck a deal with Abu Dhabi's Investment Authority to restructure a portfolio of 31 hotels.

AIR LIQUIDE

The French chemical group said it had won several contracts for the supply of cryogenic equipments of future European launcher Ariane 6.

TOTAL

Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Wednesday it will sell $2.2 billion worth of assets to France's Total SA, including stakes in oilfields and two thermal power stations.

