French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on May 30

PARIS May 30 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
AIRBUS
Airbus Helicopters has acted to allay concerns over the
safety of its Super Puma aircraft after Norwegian investigators
declined to rule out a repetition of past gearbox problems being
the cause of a crash that killed 11 oil workers and two pilots.
Airbus Chief Executive Tom Enders told newspaper Bild am
Sonntag lack of quality at the turboprop engine consortium for
the A400M was one of the main reasons for delays in making the
military transport planes.
BOUYGUES
The French conglomerate says its construction division won a
100 million-euro contract in Singapore to build two
condominiums, with a delivery scheduled in the first-half of
2019.
VEOLIA
The French water and waste group aims to double revenues in
China by the end of 2018, Chief Executive Officer Antoine Frérot
told Les Echos in an interview. Veolia sees revenues in the
country grow by 500 million euros by 2018, from a total of 600
million euros in 2015, Frerot said.
STRIKES IN FRANCE
France's fuel supply crisis is not yet over, the transport
minister warned on Saturday, while Prime Minister Manuel Valls
was quoted as saying he was ready to ride out protests at ports
and fuel depots by strikers opposed to labour reform plans.
The French government will stand by its labour reform plans,
it said on Sunday, while resuming talks with unions in an effort
to end widespread protests before the country hosts the Euro
2016 soccer tournament next month.
Managers have taken over operations and reopened pipes at
the CIM oil port terminal in Le Havre, northern France, after
union members decided to extend their strike on Friday, a CGT
union official said.
