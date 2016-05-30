French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on May 30

PARIS May 30 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

AIRBUS

Airbus Helicopters has acted to allay concerns over the safety of its Super Puma aircraft after Norwegian investigators declined to rule out a repetition of past gearbox problems being the cause of a crash that killed 11 oil workers and two pilots.

Airbus Chief Executive Tom Enders told newspaper Bild am Sonntag lack of quality at the turboprop engine consortium for the A400M was one of the main reasons for delays in making the military transport planes.

BOUYGUES

The French conglomerate says its construction division won a 100 million-euro contract in Singapore to build two condominiums, with a delivery scheduled in the first-half of 2019.

VEOLIA

The French water and waste group aims to double revenues in China by the end of 2018, Chief Executive Officer Antoine Frérot told Les Echos in an interview. Veolia sees revenues in the country grow by 500 million euros by 2018, from a total of 600 million euros in 2015, Frerot said.

STRIKES IN FRANCE

France's fuel supply crisis is not yet over, the transport minister warned on Saturday, while Prime Minister Manuel Valls was quoted as saying he was ready to ride out protests at ports and fuel depots by strikers opposed to labour reform plans.

The French government will stand by its labour reform plans, it said on Sunday, while resuming talks with unions in an effort to end widespread protests before the country hosts the Euro 2016 soccer tournament next month.

Managers have taken over operations and reopened pipes at the CIM oil port terminal in Le Havre, northern France, after union members decided to extend their strike on Friday, a CGT union official said.

