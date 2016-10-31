French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Oct.31

PARIS Oct 31 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
AIRBUS
Poland's general prosecutors are investigating whether talks
to secure a now-scrapped $3.4 billion helicopter deal with
Airbus contravened Polish law or were linked to corruption,
officials said on Friday.
SANOFI
Sanofi SA and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc on
Friday said U.S. regulators had declined to approve their
experimental treatment for rheumatoid arthritis because of
manufacturing deficiencies.
SAINT GOBAIN, SIKA
Sika's founding family, locked in a bitter takeover battle
with the company's management over plans to sell its controlling
stake in the Swiss chemicals maker to France's Saint-Gobain ,
wants the three sides to hold talks on a compromise.
Sika's management won the latest round in its bitter
takeover battle with Saint-Gobain on Friday with a
Swiss court ruling that the founding family's full voting rights
could be restricted.
Saint-Gobain board of directors said late on Friday that
they wanted to pursue the industrial project.
FRENCH ELECTIONS
France's Socialists on Sunday traded angry words over who
should run in next year's presidential election, in a further
sign of divisions in a party at odds over how to handle
President Francois Hollande's record unpopularity.
ECONOMY
France and China will set up a fund for joint investment in
overseas projects, the French foreign minister said on Monday in
Beijing.
