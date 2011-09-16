French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 16

PARIS, Sept 16 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

Franco-Dutch airline Air France-KLM said it plans to order 50 long-haul jetliners from Airbus and Boeing in a deal worth around $12 billion at list prices as it renews its fleet with more fuel-efficient aircraft.

EDF

The co-owners of Edison -- Italian holding company Delmi, its backer A2A and French utility EDF -- said on Thursday they had agreed to extend the terms of their shareholder pact to Oct. 31.

AREVA joint venture between Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and France's Areva may land a nuclear reactor order from Turkey, the chairman of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries said in a newspaper interview.

RENAULT /PSA European new car registrations increased 7.8 percent in August to 787,500 vehicles as all major markets found themselves growing at the same time for the first month in over a year, data showed on Friday.

