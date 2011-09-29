French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 29

PARIS, Sept 29 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

AXA

The French insurer, along with German rival Allianz , is among the potential bidders for HSBC Holdings Plc's sale of its general insurance business, which could fetch more than $1 billion, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The insurer also confirmed it is exploring the possible sale of its private equity unit but said there was no guarantee the process would lead to a transaction.

According to the French daily La Tribune, French investment firm Eurazeo and U.S. private equity firms KKR & Co and Carlyle may be interested in the unit if it is put up for sale.

EDF AREVA

French utility EDF said it had ordered 44 steam generators for its 1,300 megawatt nuclear power plants in France in a deal worth over 1.5 billion euros ($2.04 billion)for suppliers Areva and Westinghouse .

BANKS

Bans on short-selling stocks in France Italy and Spain have been extended, a European Union markets watchdog said on Wednesday.

The Italian and French bans will remain until November 11, while the Spanish curbs would remain until market conditions changed, the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) said in a statement.

TECHNIP

Technip said on Wednesday it won a major procurement,installation and operation support contract by Petroleos de Venezuela S.A.(PDVSA) covering subsea, onshore and offshore facilities, for an accelerated production system on the Mariscal Sucre Dragon development, offshore Venezuela. Financial terms were not disclosed.

IPSOS

French market research group Ipsos said on Wednesday it raised just over 200 million euros in a capital increase to help finance its takeover of the Synovate business.

Ipsos raised 200,157,824 euros through the issue of 10,967,522 new shares

