French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 29

PARIS, Sept 29 Below are company-related news
and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an
impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
AXA
The French insurer, along with German rival Allianz
, is among the potential bidders for HSBC Holdings
Plc's sale of its general insurance business, which
could fetch more than $1 billion, sources familiar with the
matter told Reuters.
The insurer also confirmed it is exploring the possible sale
of its private equity unit but said there was no guarantee the
process would lead to a transaction.
According to the French daily La Tribune, French investment
firm Eurazeo and U.S. private equity firms KKR & Co
and Carlyle may be interested in the unit if it
is put up for sale.
EDF AREVA
French utility EDF said it had ordered 44 steam generators
for its 1,300 megawatt nuclear power plants in France in a deal
worth over 1.5 billion euros ($2.04 billion)for suppliers Areva
and Westinghouse .
BANKS
Bans on short-selling stocks in France Italy and Spain have
been extended, a European Union markets watchdog said on
Wednesday.
The Italian and French bans will remain until November 11,
while the Spanish curbs would remain until market conditions
changed, the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA)
said in a statement.
TECHNIP
Technip said on Wednesday it won a major
procurement,installation and operation support contract by
Petroleos de Venezuela S.A.(PDVSA) covering subsea, onshore and
offshore facilities, for an accelerated production system on the
Mariscal Sucre Dragon development, offshore Venezuela. Financial
terms were not disclosed.
IPSOS
French market research group Ipsos said on Wednesday it
raised just over 200 million euros in a capital increase to help
finance its takeover of the Synovate business.
Ipsos raised 200,157,824 euros through the issue of
10,967,522 new shares
(Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)