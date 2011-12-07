French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Dec. 7

Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks on Dec. 7.

EDF, GDF Suez

French Prime Minister Francois Fillon on Tuesday said he wanted gas prices to rise less than 5 percent in January as talks continued with energy providers.

EDF /VEOLIA EDF's board said on Tuesday it has been informed of the progress of discussions between EDF and Veolia over the strengthening of their industrial partnership within Dalkia, and has approved the principle of continuing these negotiations.

This would notably mean increasing EDF's share in Dalkia to 50 percent. Dalkia will thus be joint owned by EDF and Veolia, with operational governance will be assured by Veolia.

THALES

French defence electronics group Thales on Tuesday said it had agreed to acquire Tampa Microwave, a privately held company specialising in tactical satellite communications terminals.

TOTAL

French oil group on Tuesday said it planned to buy GDF Suez's stake in Elgin and Franklin North Sea oil fields off Great Britain for an enterprise value of 590 million euros ($789.57 million).

L'OREAL

The abrupt and unexplained departure of the head of Yves Saint Laurent Beaute, one of the most successful and fastest-growing units of L'Oreal, has left analysts scratching their heads after the French group confirmed the move on Tuesday.

CARREFOUR India's government has put on hold its decision to open the country's $450 billion supermarket sector to foreign firms such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................