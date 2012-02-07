French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 7

PARIS Feb 7 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 futures are 0.1 percent at 0730 GMT.

LVMH

Shareholders linked to the Bulgari family said on Monday they planned to sell a small part of their stake in the French luxury goods company to finance certain taxes and other costs.

ARCELORMITTAL

The world's largest steelmaker forecast an improvement of first-half earnings after a 29 percent decline in fourth-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation to $1.71 billion.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

The French carrier will cancel up to 30 percent of its flights on Tuesday as a pilots' strike gains momentum in protest at government proposals requiring workers to give two days' notice before taking part in industrial action.

LAGARDERE

The French media group posted a 9.1 percent decline in fourth-quarter revenue and reiterated its forecast of a 5-12 percent drop in full-year earnings before interest and tax for the core media business, excluding currency effects.

APERAM

The stainless steelmaker forecast improved first-quarter earnings, helped by a market rebound and cost-cutting drive.

