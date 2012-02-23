French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 23

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 3
Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC-40 futures were unchanged at 0746 GMT
ING GROEP
The Dutch bankinsurer is planning to sell its three Asian insurance joint ventures separately from its other Asia assets so that the overall sale is not held up by negotiations with partners, two sources with direct knowledge of the situation said.
ATOS ORIGIN
The French IT services group said it expects to achieve a strong increase in operating margin and free cash flow this year as it posted a 25 percent rise in earnings for 2011.
NATIXIS
The French investment bank reported a milder-than-expected 32 percent decline in quarterly profits on Thursday as it became the latest lender to grapple with weak capital markets and wrote down more of its Greek sovereign debt exposure.
EDENRED
The French vouchers and prepaid cards group on Thursday handed investors a bigger-than-expected dividend after robust demand in Latin America boosted 2011 profits. The group said it would aim for dividend payout ratio of at least 80 percent in coming years.
CREDIT AGRICOLE
The French bank reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly net loss of 3.07 billion euros ($4.06 billion) on Thursday, hit by the cost of shrinking its balance sheet and the Greek debt crisis.
TOTAL
Units of the French energy group have agreed to pay $15 million to settle U.S. allegations that they underpaid royalties on natural gas from federal and Indian leases, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.
GDF SUEZ
There was revived talk that the French utility will soon bid about £4 a share for International Power for the outstanding 30pc of the equity it does not own, according to the Daily Mail market report.
DEXIA
The bailed out Franco-Belgian bank reported a 2011 net loss of 11.6 billion euros ($15.4 billion), hit by its break-up and exposure to Greek debt and other toxic assets such as U.S. mortgage-backed securities.
GECINA
The French real estate investment trust forecast a drop in net recurrent income this year in a similar trend to 2011 when profit fell due to rising borrowing costs.
NYRSTAR
The world's biggest producer of zinc expects its mining production to increase by up to 70 percent in 2012, as more of its acquired mines become operational.
CASINO
The French retailer launched a public broadside on Wednesday against Galeries Lafayette, accusing the retailer of taking their joint venture, Monoprix, "hostage" after talks over a possible buyout of the unit hit a brick wall.
SAFRAN
Defiant growth in civil aviation despite fears of recession and growing demand for security systems in developing countries pushed core profits at Safran up 35 percent in 2011, as the French state-controlled group predicted further sharp growth in 2012.
LATECOERE
The French aerospace group wants to set up an industrial division in the United States where it is earning an increasing part of its revenues, Chief Executive Francois Bertrand told Le Figaro in its Thursday edition. He denied speculation that the group planned to close two cable factories in Tunesia.
ABLYNX The Belgian biotech firm expects to burn less cash in 2012 than in 2011 and said that more of its experimental drugs could enter clinical trials.
EU GROWTH
The European Commission is expected to revise downwards its growth forecast for the euro zone this year, predicting that both Italy and the whole bloc will post an output contraction, Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported. The Commission will cut its gross economic product forecasts for 2012 to a contraction of 0.3 percent against expectations of 0.5 percent growth in its autumn forecasts, the paper said, citing a draft document.
