French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 27

Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

HERMES

The luxury group has lost a lawsuit against China's Trademark Appeal Board over the board's refusal to cancel a trademark that bears similarities to Hermes' Chinese name, the Shanghai Daily reported on Monday.

FRANCE TELECOM

The telecom company's mobile unit Orange will launch a smartphone in France and the United Kingdom this summer designed by Intel and using its newest processor.

CASINO

A dispute between retailer and Galeries Lafayette over control of their Monoprix venture heated up on Saturday as Casino said it was not interested in selling its 50 percent stake, which it viewed as a strategic asset.

EDF

Italy's market regulator Consob said it did not have all the necessary information to reach a conclusion on the utility's mandatory bid price for Edison's minority shareholders and will continue to investigate.

