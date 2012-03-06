French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on March 6

PARIS, March 6 Below are company-related
news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have
an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN SA
General Motors Co will pay 320 million euros ($423
million) for its 7 percent stake in French automaker Peugeot as
part of an alliance designed to save the companies at least $2
billion.
Separately, PSA Peugeot set out the terms of its 1 billion
euro capital increase to fund the deal, offering a subscription
price of 8.27 euros per share from March 8-21.
EDF
Italian market regulator Consob dismissed a press report
that it planned to ask France's EDF to raise the price of a bid
to buy out minority shareholders in Italian power producer
Edison, a source close to Consob said.
LEGRAND
Private equity group KKR is to sell up to 12.7
million shares in the French electrical equipment group via an
accelerated offering, bookrunner Goldman Sachs said.
VALLOUREC
The company said it has reappointed its current board
members, Philippe Crouzet as chairman, Jean-Pierre Michel as
Chief Operating Officer and Olivier Mallet as Chief Financial
Officer for four years.
SANOFI, L'OREAL
The French drugmaker said Laurent Attal, L'Oreal's
Vice-President would replace Lindsay Owen-Jones, former CEO of
the cosmetics group, who is not seeking reappointment at
Sanofi's board when his term ends on May 4.
PHILIPS
Philips Electronics said on Tuesday it has placed a total of
$1.5 billion of new senior notes and that it intends to use the
proceeds to redeem an existing bond issue and for general
corporate purposes.
NATIXIS
Coface, the credit insurance unit of French investment bank
Natixis, is still considering an IPO after having completed a
refocusing of its core business, Jean-Marc Pillu, Chief
Executive said in an interview with Les Echos.
