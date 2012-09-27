French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 27

PARIS, Sept 27 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

EADS

France wants to remain a shareholder in Airbus parent EADS and retain the ability to influence the aerospace group's decision-making in any merger with BAE Systems, a French government source said.

CREDIT AGRICOLE

Credit Agricole's chief executive said on Thursday in a radio interview that talks to sell its Greek Emporiki unit were at a very advanced stage and were likely to be completed in the next few weeks.

RENAULT, PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN

The heads of France's main automakers issued grim warnings on the prolonged European market slump and its consequences as industry executives gathered for the Paris auto show.