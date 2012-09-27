French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 27

BRIEF-Huron to acquire growth strategy firm Innosight
* Huron Consulting Group Inc - Huron will purchase innosight holdings, llc for $100 million upon closing
PARIS, Sept 27 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
EADS
France wants to remain a shareholder in Airbus parent EADS and retain the ability to influence the aerospace group's decision-making in any merger with BAE Systems, a French government source said.
CREDIT AGRICOLE
Credit Agricole's chief executive said on Thursday in a radio interview that talks to sell its Greek Emporiki unit were at a very advanced stage and were likely to be completed in the next few weeks.
RENAULT, PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN
The heads of France's main automakers issued grim warnings on the prolonged European market slump and its consequences as industry executives gathered for the Paris auto show.
* Nuri Telecom Company Limited purchases additional common shares of Apivio Systems Inc.
* Summit Industrial Income - has waived conditions for additional 260,830 square foot property in greater Toronto area for expected purchase price of $28.2 million