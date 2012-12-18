French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 18

PARIS Dec 18 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC-40 futures are up 0.40 percent at 0738 GMT
RENAULT
French carmaker Renault will sign on Wednesday an
agreement to build its first factory in Algeria, a spokeswoman
told Reuters, confirming a report in daily newspaper Le Figaro.
EADS
Turkish low-cost carrier Pegasus Airlines said it would hold
a news conference on Tuesday to announce a major aircraft
purchase. Sources familiar with the matter had said the carrier
would order close to 100 Airbus A320-family aircraft.
VINCI
The French construction company has bid 3 billion euros for
control of Portuguese airport operator ANA, the highest offer
among the four groups competing in the privatisation auction,
sources familiar with the transaction said.
ADP
Traffic at Paris' airports rose 1.3 percent in November to
6.6 million passengers, with gains of 1.1 percent at Charles de
Gaulle and 1.9 percent at Orly, the airport operator said.
TOTAL
Saudi Aramco and France's Total will
double the capital of its oil refinery joint venture at Jubail
to 7.12 billion riyals ($1.90 billion) as part of the planned
financing for the project, it said.
DASSAULT AVIATION
The aerospace group should announce a successor to CEO
Charles Edelstenne on Tuesday, according to media reports.
SAFRAN
The French aerospace company had not given up on the deal to
buy Italian aerospace supplier Avio even though General Electric
Co is close to finalising an agreement to buy the company
as early as this week for more than 3 billion euros ($3.95
billion), sources close to the deal said.
TECHNIP
The oil services company said it had won a pipeline
installation contract by the Discovery System in the Gulf of
Mexico.
EUROFINS
The French laboratory testing group said it had signed an
agreement to buy a 92.5 percent stake in Finnish testing
services group Viljavuuspalvelu Oy.
SOLVAY
The Belgian chemicals and plastics group said it was
reorganising its soda ash production, with an increase in U.S.
output to take into account of market growth in Latin America
and capacity cuts in southern Europe.
PUBLICIS
The advertising group said it has acquired mobile
advertising specialist Monterosa for an undisclosed sum.
