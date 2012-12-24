French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 24

Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
CAC40 futures are up 0.3 percent at 0747 GMT
GEMALTO, ALCATEL LUCENT
The smart card maker starts trading on the blue-chip CAC40
index on Monday, replacing telecom equipment maker Alcatel
Lucent.
CFAO
Japanese conglomerate Toyota Tsusho Corp said on
Monday it had secured almost 98 percent of the French
distribution company and that it would make a decision on
whether to keep its French listing within three months.
TF1
The French broadcaster said on Friday it had finalised a
strategic alliance with Discovery Communications that
will see the U.S. group take a 20 percent stake in Eurosport as
well as other TV channels.
VIVENDI
France's highest administrative court on Friday rejected an
appeal by the group's pay-TV unit Canal+ against an
antitrust ruling over its 2006 takeover of satellite rival TPS.
TOTAL
The oil major said on Friday that it had signed an agreement
to farm into the Bokhtar PSC Area in Tajikistan with a 33.3
percent stake in the production sharing contract.
