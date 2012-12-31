French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Dec. 31

Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
CAC40 futures are down 0.8 percent at 0740 GMT
EDF
Spanish utility Iberdrola IBE.MC said on Monday it had
signed a deal to sell its onshore assets in France for an
initial payment of 350 million euros ($463 million) plus an
additional payment of 50 million euros subject to conditions.
General Electric will own 40 percent of the company
and MEAG, the asset manager of insurance company Munich Re and
ERGO, another 40 percent. The French utility's unit, EDF
Energies Nouvelles, will own the remaining 20 percent.
FRENCH TAXES
France's Constitutional Council on Saturday rejected a 75
percent upper income tax rate to be introduced in 2013 in a
setback to Socialist President Francois Hollande's push to make
the rich contribute more to cutting the public deficit.
EURO ZONE
European shares closed the last full trading session of 2012
lower as wavering expectations of a deal to prevent the U.S.
stumbling over its "fiscal cliff" left overbought indexes
vulnerable to profit taking.
